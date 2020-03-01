Sapphire case

The timepiece features a solid sapphire 40mm case that has been carefully machined from a single block of sapphire crystal. The aim, of course, is to offer full visual access to the multi-level movement, from all possible angles.

Sapphire (known in mineralogical circles as Corundum) is the third hardest material on Earth, only moissanite (9.25) and diamonds (10) exceed its hardness ranking (9) on the Mohs scale.

It is almost entirely scratch-proof, and the process by which it is made into a finished watch case is extraordinarily difficult. For watchmakers, creating a case from a block of sapphire is a true technical challenge.

It requires long and complex machining, grinding and polishing processes and superior expertise.